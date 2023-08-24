PBN Leaders & Achievers 2023

Marianne Raimondo

Rhode Island College

School of Business dean

THERE WAS A TIME when Marianne Raimondo questioned whether she made the right decision stepping back from her career during her 40s to focus on her children.

Raimondo remained active, volunteering with her church before accepting its offer to direct religious instruction. She quickly realized families’ needs transcended classroom education and, at 50, embarked on her fourth degree – a second master’s – to become a social worker, something she’d always aspired to do.

Sitting one-on-one bedside with a client starkly contrasted the corporate boardrooms where Raimondo had guided local, state, regional and national health care policy.

But in July – more than 25 years later – seated as the Rhode Island College School of Business’ newest dean and reflecting on her journey, Raimondo sees how that time bridged her earlier career to her current role.

“All the pieces fit,” she said.

Raimondo’s name is a familiar one within the Ocean State. She is 18 months older than her brother, Warwick-based pulmonologist Dr. Thomas Raimondo, and almost 15 years older than her sister, former governor and now U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

Raimondo previously was senior vice president of a Burlington, Mass.-based health care management consulting firm, a past Hospital Association of Rhode Island vice president and owner/principal of her Smithfield-based health care consulting practice. She also taught at colleges in the area.

Now Raimondo leads the state college’s business school that offers students core business and management competencies, as well as teaching them problem-solving skills across accounting, health care administration, management and marketing, and economics and finance.

“My passion was always: ‘How do we improve the care we deliver?’ ” she said.

In 2013, Raimondo switched from a medical to clinical setting and joined the RIC health care administration’s faculty, becoming program director in 2018.

The 2021 Social Worker of the Year founded the Institute for Education in Healthcare in 2016 at RIC, which trains current and future health care professionals. She served as its executive director until last September. The institute garnered more than $8.8 million in grants during her tenure.