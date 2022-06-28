McGonagle posthumously named 2022 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

PROVIDENCE – Former Cranston High School East teacher Meaghan McGonagle was recently posthumously honored as Rhode Island’s 2022 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year, according to the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The annual recognition bestowed by Treasurer Seth Magaziner celebrates teachers who educate students in and out of the classroom on financial literacy skills.

McGonagle was a business teacher and volleyball coach at Cranston East before she died from COVID-19 in December 2021, according to a news release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer.

