McKee signs $13.6B budget

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed Rhode Island’s $13.6 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Monday.

The spending plan, which was approved by the General Assembly last week, includes millions in tax relief for Rhode Islanders, including the phasing out of the state car tax and several tax breaks for low-income households, families and seniors.

“This budget is about two things: providing immediate relief to families and making long-term fiscal responsible investments in Rhode Island’s future,” McKee said during the ceremony.

The budget invests millions of dollars in affordable housing, healthcare, education and social programs. A big chunk of the spending comes from both a state surplus of more than $900 million and more than $400 million in relief from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“This is probably the best budget I’ve seen since I walked into this building,” said Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence.

The budget is almost $1 billion more than the $12.8 billion budget proposed by McKee earlier this year. The Senate voted 33-5 for the state budget last Thursday, a week after the House approved the spending plan with a 61-9 vote.

“It was a true team effort,” said Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick.

McKee highlighted some of the main elements of the budget, including the $250 million investment in affordable housing, which he said will not only provide housing but also create jobs. The budget’s spending on childcare will also positions Rhode Island to become “the best place to raise a family and find real economic opportunity,” McKee said.

“This is a budget we all can be proud of,” McKee said.