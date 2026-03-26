Meredith McDonough named Trinity Rep’s artistic director

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company has hired a new artistic director after a nationwide search. The performing arts organization announced Thursday that Meredith McDonough, a director, educator and arts administrator for more than 25 years, will take the role of artistic director on Aug. 3. She will succeed Curt Columbus, who stepped down in August to pursue other opportunities after serving for two decades as Trinity Rep’s artistic director. “This is a joyful moment for Trinity Rep and for everyone who calls this theater home,” said Kate Liberman, Trinity's executive director. “[McDonough] is an extraordinary artist whose vision, humanity and commitment to stories that challenge and unite us make her the perfect steward of Trinity Rep’s next chapter.” [caption id="attachment_519380" align="alignleft" width="263"]MEREDITH MCDONOUGH, a director, educator and arts administrator for more than 25 years, will take the role of artistic director at the Trinity Repertory Company on Aug. 3. / TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY[/caption] From 2012 through 2019, McDonough directed numerous productions and has served as associate artistic director under Les Waters at the Tony Award-winning Actors Theatre of Louisville, Ky. While there, she was a producer of the Humana Festival of New American Plays, a major incubator for new works and emerging playwrights. “I deeply believe that learning and practicing the craft of acting alongside professionals is one of the best paths for young artists, and mentoring emerging talent has always been central to my work,” she said. McDonough’s also worked as director of New Works at TheatreWorks in Palo Alto, Calif., and worked with Playwrights Horizons, Red Bull, Keen Company, Atlantic Theater Company, the Women’s Project Theater and Ars Nova. She was the associate artistic director for The Orchard Project, the new works program director for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, a Kesselring Award panelist, a Drama League Fellow, a member of the Women’s Project Lab. She also served on the board of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society for five years. “McDonough is a highly skilled director with an impressive resume of work at the best theaters in America,” said Kibbe Reilly, chairperson of Trinity Rep’s board of trustees. “Her experience, coupled with the complete joy she finds in being an artistic leader, is why we chose her as our next artistic director. I look forward to collaborating with her and supporting her as she guides Trinity Rep into an exciting future, including the opening of our renovated and expanded theater.”