Meredith McDonough named Trinity Rep’s artistic director

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TRINITY REPERTORY Company has named Meredith McDonough artistic director. / COURTESY TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company has hired a new artistic director after a nationwide search. The performing arts organization announced Thursday that Meredith McDonough, a director, educator and arts administrator for more than 25 years, will take the role of artistic director on Aug. 3. She will succeed Curt Columbus, who stepped down in August

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