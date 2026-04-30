Middletown home on Tuckerman Ave. sells for $3.15M, second-highest town sale of 2026

MIDDLETOWN – A single-family home at 140 Tuckerman Ave. sold for $3.15 million, marking the second-highest single-family residential sale in the town so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

The home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath, and contains approximately 3,139 square feet of living space. Built in 2011, the property is located on a roughly 0.17-acre lot on Easton’s Point.

The residence features an open-concept layout with a great room, kitchen and dining area oriented to capture ocean views, according to Mott & Chace. Interior features include a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring and a kitchen designed for entertaining. The home also includes a private elevator connecting multiple levels.

The top floor includes a primary suite with a bathroom, walk-in closet and access to a private deck. Additional bedrooms each include en suite bathrooms. The property also features a west-facing deck and is located within walking distance of First Beach, the real estate firm said.

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According to the Middletown property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2023 at $1.5 million, including $966,500 for the land and $544,200 for the building.

Alexandra Thursby, a sales associate with Mott & Chace, represented the buyers in the transaction. Kate Rooney and Bertie MacGowan, both of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the sellers.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by James Conway and Tara Conway, as trustees of the JTC Trust, of Dallas, and it was purchased by Gordon Moodie and Jocelyn Moodie.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.