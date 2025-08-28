N.P. pharmacy closing after RIDOH investigation

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A retail pharmacy owner has to surrender their license and close the store after an investigation by the R.I. Department of Health uncovered “unprofessional conduct.” Charles Agwunobi, a licensed pharmacist who owns AJ Pharmacy Store II, agreed to hand over the license and close the location, according to a consent order he

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A retail pharmacy owner has to surrender their license and close the store after an investigation by the R.I. Department of Health uncovered “unprofessional conduct.”

Charles Agwunobi, a licensed pharmacist who owns AJ Pharmacy Store II, agreed to hand over the license and close the location, according to a consent order he signed Aug. 22.

On July 1 and July 2 RIDOH said it received complaints and concerns about "unprofessional conditions” at the store. Then, from July 7 through July 22, RIDOH and the board's pharmacy investigator conducted an investigation, which included an unannounced onsite visit of the pharmacy on July 22.

During the visit, investigators found an “absence of qualified staff” running the pharmacy. There were also expired medications, improperly secured “controlled substances” and a dysfunctional security system.

Agwunobi told RIDOH that the store doesn’t have the staff needed to operate the pharmacy and will voluntarily close the location.

There are two AJ Pharmacy locations listed on the pharmacy’s website – one in Providence and one in North Providence.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for RIDOH, said the investigation and consent order just applied to the pharmacy’s North Providence location.

Along with following all state and federal laws related to pharmacy closures, Agwunobi agreed to notify customers and patients of contingency plans to ensure they can continue receiving their prescriptions.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

.

(UPDATE: Clarifies consent order only applies to AJ Pharmacy's North Providence location.)