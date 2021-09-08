Nelipak wins AmeriStar Award for medical-device packaging design

CRANSTON – Nelipak Healthcare Packaging has won a 2021 AmeriStar Award for its Melitenyi CliniMAC Prodigy tubing set from the Institute of Packaging Professionals.

The company, which makes rigid and flexible packaging, serves the medical-device and pharmaceutical markets.

The recognition was in the medical-device category. The award honors the best packaging of the year in categories such as innovation, marketing and product protection.

Nelipak created a package for a blood-management tubing set for its customer, Miltenyi Biotech, with a thermoformed carrier. It allows the product to be shipped with all components in the correct order and place, so one person can load the set. The set is presented correctly, with the package folding into itself and ready for the technician to place the pack into the machine. This speeds up the preparation time between batches, according to Nelipak.

In addition, the packaging property protects the product from damage during shipping, with sustainable materials used. Instructions are engraved to ensure material is recyclable. To reduce plastics, Nelipak said, volume is utilized, and seal width is reduced.

“As a global leader in designing custom health care packaging to meet medical-device manufacturers’ most stringent requirements, we are fortunate to collaborate with companies such as Miltenyi Biotec to create cutting-edge solutions,” said Bob Jacobs, team leader, product design, Nelipak.

More than 1,400 employees work at Nelipak’s Rhode Island production facility in Cranston, which is one of 10 globally.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.