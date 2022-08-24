NEMIC selects second Activate cohort

PROVIDENCE – Ventures focused on sleep health, neurological diagnostics and remote monitoring were among the five startups selected to participate in the New England Medical Innovation Center’s “Activate” cohort.

Activate, which NEMIC hosts in partnership with R.I. Commerce Corp., is a seed-funding preparation program that provides early-stage medical technology and digital health startups.

Selected ventures receive up to $20,000 in funding, education and other support resources.

This year’s cohort includes:

Adelle Diagnostics – A Brown University-affiliated startup developing a rapid, more accurate and affordable diagnostic test for the neurodegenerative disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus. Entrepreneur: Maria Grazia Ruocco.

Bak and Mermel – A startup led by Dr. Leonard Mermel, medical director for the Department of Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control at Rhode Island Hospital and professor of medicine at Brown University.

CareCoach – A venture led by Eric Jutkowitz, an assistant professor of health services, policy and practice focused on long-term care for older adults and dementia patients.

Circadium Positioning Systems – A startup focused on using light technology to help people adjust their sleep schedule to fit their work and lifestyle schedules. Entrepreneur: Eliza Van Reen.

Soma – A mobile app allowing patients and researchers to identify and potentially prevent potential chronic pain. Entrepreneur: Frederike Petzschner.

StatusPost – A wearable and artificial intelligence startup providing patients with on-the-go cardiovascular health insights. Entrepreneur: Anshul Parulkar.

The program fielded strong interest this year, NEMIC said in a statement.

“While applications were only open for a brief amount of time, we were overwhelmed with both the quantity and quality of startup applicants interested in participating in this accelerator,” the organization wrote.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.