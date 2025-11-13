Newport condo sells for $3.42M in 2nd-highest condo sale in R.I. for 2025

NEWPORT – A waterfront condo recently sold for $3.42 million, making it the second-highest condo sale in all of Rhode Island for 2025, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The 5 Defenders Row cottage is part of the exclusive Harbor Houses Condominiums on Goat Island South, according to Lila Delman Compass, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, showing that this is the second-highest condo sale in the state so far this year.

The residence, known as Reliance, has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

With 1,800 square feet of living space, the waterfront home offers panoramic views of Newport Harbor, the real estate firm said.

The residence features four private decks, a garage and a flexible layout that can be used to create an additional bedroom, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.98 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Alyce Wright, sales associate for Lila Delman Compass’ Newport office, represented the seller in this transaction. It was unclear who represented the buyer.

“My sellers loved their front-row seat to the sailing yachts, powerboats and vibrant harbor life right outside their windows,” Wright said. “They’re delighted to see the new owner continue to enjoy this extraordinary waterfront vantage point and all that makes this Newport harbor-front location so special.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Laurel Seebach, of Middlebury, Conn., and it was purchased by Michael Grieco Jr., of Boca Raton, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.