Newport Pickleball Club capitalizes on latest craze

After Island Cinemas closed in January 2023, entrepreneurs John Theberge and Charles Irving had an idea to fill the 40,000-square-foot void left in Middletown. Officially opening the day after Christmas at 866 West Main Road, Newport Pickleball Club has 11 indoor courts, private event space, a separate gaming area with pingpong and shuffleboard, and will open its bar and restaurant sometime in the first quarter of 2025. The club offers monthly and annual memberships for individuals and families, with special tiered pricing for seniors, military and teachers. And there are plans to host local and regional tournaments. Competitive leagues will run for six weeks. The first one kicked off on Jan. 6. Recognizing the loss felt by many in the local community when the curtain closed at the town’s last remaining cinema, Theberge and Irving aren’t looking to be a members-only destination, but rather a place where like-minded enthusiasts can gather, compete and “enjoy the friendly vibe. “It’s a place for people to gather for a shared experience and a place to be entertained,” Theberge said. “We want people of all ages to come, hang out and experience pickleball.”