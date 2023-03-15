NOAA moving Atlantic operations center to Newport, constructing $150M base

PROVIDENCE – Plans to relocate the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic from Norfolk, Va., to Naval Station Newport, are being finalized, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. said Wednesday.

The move is expected to bring approximately 200 jobs to Rhode Island.

The $150 million federally funded project will support key upgrades in Newport, including the construction of a new pier, bulkhead and shoreside facilities to support the NOAA Atlantic Fleet research vessels and personnel.

“This is a major win for Rhode Island and our blue economy that will help NOAA improve mission fulfillment while achieving savings through consolidation and enhancing collaboration with the Navy, [University of Rhode Island], the Coast Guard, and leading ocean scientists and marine businesses,” Reed said. “This move will create economic, research, and education opportunities for the federal government and Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

The new facility in Newport will have an enclosed small-boat maintenance shop to support all of NOAA’s small boats carried on the larger ships. It will also have a dedicated floating small-boat dock with a ramp that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act so NOAA can be more inclusive in outreach efforts and in hosting scientists, mariners and others.

The facility is also designed to be climate resilient with a higher deck height adjusted for sea level rise and other features to ensure the facility can recover within a short time after a major hurricane.

“NOAA’s work helps us understand the ocean and atmosphere. It helps us make informed decisions and be better stewards of our environment and the future,” Reed said. “Bringing this new NOAA Marine Operations Center-Atlantic to Newport could also lead to the migration of other marine and science-based companies looking to move their businesses. It certainly means more cash in the community.”

NOAA will also invest $200,000 for the design and construction cost estimate for the expansion of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Narragansett laboratory. The expansion will make way for its offshore wind and fisheries science program. Final designs and cost estimates of renovations will be completed later in 2023.