U.S. Navy, NOAA awards $146.8M contract for new Marine Operations Center in Newport

By
-
A RENDERING OF the docks planned at the Naval Station Newport when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic relocates to Newport. / COURTESY SEN. JACK REED'S OFFICE
NEWPORT –  The U.S. Navy, on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday, announced it has awarded New York-based Skanska USA Inc. a $146.8 million contract to design and build the administration’s new Marine Operations Center – Atlantic facility at Naval Station Newport. Construction is anticipated to be completed by 2027. “An expanded…


