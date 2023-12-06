U.S. Navy, NOAA awards $146.8M contract for new Marine Operations Center in Newport

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

NEWPORT – The U.S. Navy, on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday, announced it has awarded New York-based Skanska USA Inc. a $146.8 million contract to design and build the administration’s new Marine Operations Center – Atlantic facility at Naval Station Newport. Construction is anticipated to be completed by 2027. “An expanded…