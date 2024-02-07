Nunez named executive director of R.I. Board of Elections

By
-
MIGUEL NUNEZ, left, shakes hands with David Sholes, a member of Rhode Island Board of Elections, after accepting the offer as new executive director for the Rhode Island Board of Elections on Feb. 6, 2024. / RHODE ISLAND CURRENT / NANCY LAVIN

Even after a nationwide search, the state elections agency didn’t end up straying far from home for its new leader. In fact, the newly named executive director for the R.I. Board of Elections already works in the building. He’s just getting a promotion. The board unanimously voted to offer Miguel Nunez, the state’s deputy elections

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display