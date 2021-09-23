Oceanside home in Narragansett sells for $4.8M

NARRAGANSETT – An oceanside home, previously known as “The Barnacle” when it was located in a different section of town near Narragansett High School, recently sold for $4.8 million, making it one of the largest real estate sales in the town so far this year.

The sale of 244 Ocean Road was the third-highest sale in Narragansett this year, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller and the buyer.

The conventional-style home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and spans 2,563 square feet of living space, according to town property records.

With ocean views of the Claiborne Pell Bridge in Newport and Point Judith, the two original ocean-facing rooms feature interior shingles, according to the real estate company, and there are vaulted wooden ceilings and four wood-burning fireplaces.

The home, located on 1.35 acres, is now owned by Holly Street Partners Realty Trust, according to town records. Deed transactions recorded on Sept. 8 show that the property was sold in two parts by Cynthia K. Triedman, Kim Triedman and the Cynthia K. Triedman Trust.

