Oldest house in Watch Hill section of Westerly sells for $3.3M

WESTERLY – Inglecote, the oldest house in the town’s seaside village of Watch Hill, has sold for $3.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller and facilitated the purchase for the buyer.

The house, at 11 Westerly Road, was built in 1733 and once stood as a farmhouse on 133 acres overlooking the sea.

Over the years, the land was sold off. The house has remained intact, with original wide-plank flooring and rough-chopped beams, as well as original windowpanes, according to the real estate description.

Its name, Inglecote, is derived from a Scots Gaelic word that means a fire-filled hearth.

