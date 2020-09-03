Oldest house in Watch Hill section of Westerly sells for $3.3M

INGLECOTE, A HOUSE built in the 18th century, is the oldest house in the Watch Hill section of Westerly and used to be part of a seaside farm. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

WESTERLY – Inglecote, the oldest house in the town’s seaside village of Watch Hill, has sold for $3.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller and facilitated the purchase for the buyer.

The house, at 11 Westerly Road, was built in 1733 and once stood as a farmhouse on 133 acres overlooking the sea.

Over the years, the land was sold off. The house has remained intact, with original wide-plank flooring and rough-chopped beams, as well as original windowpanes, according to the real estate description.

Its name, Inglecote, is derived from a Scots Gaelic word that means a fire-filled hearth.

