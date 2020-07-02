Omni Development and Wingate Cos. to develop Barbara Jordan II apartments

PROVIDENCE – Omni Development Corp. and The Wingate Cos. will redevelop the Barbara Jordan II apartments in Upper South Providence.

The selection, announced recently by the board of the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp., ends a process that began more than two years ago.

The development includes 26 two- and three-story apartment buildings that are scattered around the neighborhood and which total 2.75 acres. The buildings contain 74 apartments, which are now vacant.

R.I. Housing obtained the title to the buildings after they fell into foreclosure in 2018. The redevelopment process will result in the homes being reoccupied and maintained at affordable rates.

- Advertisement -

Providence-based Omni Development has created more than 1,400 units of affordable housing at 20 developments in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut over the past 29 years. Wingate has more than 30 years of property management experience.

Information on the plan to redevelop the Barbara Jordan II structures can be found at rihousing.com/barbarajordan2.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.