Orsted proposes 1,184-megawatt offshore wind farm for R.I., Conn.

Orsted retains a 50% stake in both projects. Eversource is expected to enter into a separate construction management agreement as a contractor to Revolution Wind to complete the onshore work underway and will maintain its previously announced tax equity investment in South Fork Wind.

PROVIDENCE – Orsted A/S is looking to expand its offshore wind commitment in Rhode Island. The Danish renewables company said Wednesday that it has submitted plans to Rhode Island Energy for a new offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut. The plan was submitted in response to Rhode Island’s Energy’s request for proposals on Oct. 13 to secure an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind for the state. The request came 10 days after Rhode Island joined New England’s first multistate offshore wind memorandum of understanding with Massachusetts and Connecticut. Deadline for proposals for the multistate effort were due by noon Wednesday. Rhode Island Energy was expected to announce the other proposals it received Wednesday afternoon. Starboard Wind, according to Orsted spokesperson Meaghan Wims, would be located in federal waters in Orsted’s federal Lease 500 area off Block Island, adjacent to Orsted’s South Fork, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. She added that the project is expected to be fully operational in the early 2030s. The cost of the project was not disclosed. The Starboard Wind project is expected to create at least 3,800 full-time equivalent positions, nearly all of which would be based in Rhode Island, according to Orsted. This would include more than 640 new direct jobs in the state, including 100 new local union construction jobs at ProvPort, where Orsted has established an industry hub, to support the expanded construction of advanced foundation components as Rhode Island strengthens its position in the U.S. offshore wind supply chain. The Starboard Wind project would be Orsted’s second project to power Rhode Island. Revolution Wind, a joint effort with Eversource Energy LLC, is being constructed 15 miles east of Block Island. When completed, Revolution Wind will deliver 400 megawatts of wind power to customers in Rhode Island and 304 megawatts to customers in Connecticut, powering more than 350,000 homes in total. Construction is projected to “ramp up” this year, with the wind farm expected to be operational in 2025. Eversource has decided to sell its interest in the Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects as part of an effort to "derisk" the company. Infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners is buying the stake.