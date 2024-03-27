Orsted proposes 1,184-megawatt offshore wind farm for R.I., Conn.

By
-
ORSTED A/S has submitted plans to Rhode Island Energy for a new offshore wind farm, Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut. / COURTESY ORSTED U.S. OFFSHORE WIND
ORSTED A/S has submitted plans to Rhode Island Energy for a new offshore wind farm, Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut. / COURTESY ORSTED U.S. OFFSHORE WIND

PROVIDENCE – Orsted A/S is looking to expand its offshore wind commitment in Rhode Island. The Danish renewables company said Wednesday that it has submitted plans to Rhode Island Energy for a new offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode Island

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display