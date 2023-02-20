PACE-RI board of directors announces 2 new members

PROVIDENCE – Two new members have joined the PACE Organization of Rhode Island’s board of directors.

Ellen L. McGough, professor and department chair at the University of Rhode Island, and human resource professional Megan M. Herne were both recently appointed to the board.

McGough, a licensed physical therapist, is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington biobehavioral nursing department, participating in research, in addition to her role as professor and chair at URI’s physical therapy department. She is also a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and serves on the URI Faculty Senate.

Herne, a URI graduate, is director of human resources and social responsibility at Cooley Group, where she leads the human resources team overseeing employees who work in four manufacturing facilities across North America. She also serves on the board of Meals On Wheels Rhode Island and is a trustee of the William H. Davies, Jr. Career & Technical High School.

PACE-RI is a health plan for people aged 55 and older who want to remain at home while receiving care for complex or chronic health issues.

