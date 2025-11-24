PACE-RI earns Pioneer Navigator distinction amid nationwide system

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, health care and insurance system, which includes more than 194 programs throughout the U.S., has recognized its Rhode Island location as one of its first Pioneer Navigators.

The distinction designates PACE Organization of Rhode Island programming for exceptional quality across people, stewardship, access and care under Association of PACE Innovation and Quality standards.

“Being among the first programs in the nation to achieve Pioneer Navigator recognition is a testament to PACE Organization of Rhode Island’s commitment to continuous improvement, data-informed decision-making and person-centered care,” said Mia Phifer, chief quality and compliance officer of the National PACE Association. “Their leadership in validating the PACE Recognition Program framework not only reflects their own pursuit of quality but also helps set the standard for the broader PACE community as it continues to grow and evolve.”

The nationwide PACE system, which established its Rhode Island program 20 years ago, provides health care and insurance for older adults.

Joan Kwiatkowski, CEO of the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, said the organization is honored to receive this recognition.

“One of the great privileges of growing this organization over the past 20 years has been watching how our interdisciplinary teams come together in support of our participants,” Kwiatkowski said in a statement. “This distinction is acknowledgement of our effectiveness with the model of care and our efforts to always be improving.”

