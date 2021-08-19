Parcel at center of wetlands controversy in Cumberland to be donated to town

CUMBERLAND – Following objections from concerned neighbors and town officials, the owner of a parcel of land at 45 Canning St. has decided to withdraw his proposal to develop the property and will instead donate the parcel to the town.

Ross Silva, the son of Anthony Silva, who is Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s chief of staff, had planned to build a single-family home on the 5,600-square-foot property, which sits on a parcel that is 93% wetlands.

When neighbors learned of the proposal, they sent letters to the town objecting to development of the property due to flooding concerns.

In 2019, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management rejected a proposal to build a house on the property, but to the dismay of neighbors, the department on June 3 reversed its position and granted approval for Silva’s proposal.

Michael Healey, DEM chief public affairs officer, said the agency granted approval because the applicant’s revised stormwater design plans addressed flooding and wildlife safety concerns.

In response, town officials filed an injunction in R.I. Superior Court to block the approval.

During an Aug. 17 press conference, McKee said the Silva family did not receive preferential treatment from DEM regarding development of the property.

“That’s not the case here,” McKee said. “So, process was followed as far as I know.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.