Parlange inaugurated as URI president

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – After more than a year into his new role in the Ocean State, Marc B. Parlange on Sept. 22 was officially inaugurated as the 12th president of the University of Rhode Island.

Parlange, who became the state university’s new president after longtime URI President David M. Dooley retired, has since developed 20 new doctorate fellowships to attract students to work with URI’s faculty on research and scholarships, the university said. Additionally, Parlange has been a significant voice in advocating for Rhode Island’s blue economy, and he wants URI to be a major factor in shaping that economy.

Thomas M. Ryan, former CVS Health Corp. chairman and CEO who is on URI’s board of directors, noted during the inauguration ceremony that Parlange has shown himself to be a leader of people in his brief tenure at the university.

Parlange said during the ceremony that there are three key elements to building and leading a global research institution.

“First, it’s about people. We will more effectively recruit, reward and celebrate research excellence, public scholarship, innovation and leadership. Second, it’s about an active and engaged learning environment. We will offer all our students more opportunities for experiential learning, internships and career development,” Parlange said. “And finally, it’s about cultivating a sense of place. We will create new spaces and opportunities to collaborate, network, recreate, learn, live and conduct research in an environment built on integrity, honesty and generosity.”

