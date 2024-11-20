Philanthropy Calendar, Nov. 20, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

House party

Pump House Music Works, a local organization that supports live music in the community, will hold its second annual Fundraiser Auction on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the nonprofit, 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The event will feature food and drinks, live music, raffles and auctions. Tickets range from $30 to $50. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Throwing down

CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree will hold its 17th annual Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown event on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the fitness facility, 229 Waterman St., Providence. Participants will take part in a boot camp workout followed by a 4-mile run/walk. Registration costs between $50 and $65. Proceeds raised will support Hasbro Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit CORE’s website.

Feeding families

Federal Hill House will hold its annual Feeding Families Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight at McBride’s Pub, 161 Wayland Ave., Providence. The event will feature live music from The Moonlight Ramblers, food and drinks, dancing and raffles. The event is free to attend, but donations are strongly encouraged. Proceeds raised will support the organization’s Swiss Street food pantry. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Collecting toys

The Young Professionals Group of Southeastern New England will hold its Holiday Party Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 6-10 p.m. at The Cove Restaurant & Marina, 392 Davol St., Fall River. The event will have a DJ, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to the Friends of Jack Foundation. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.