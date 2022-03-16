Providence College launches new special education master’s degree program

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s School of Professional Studies next academic year will launch a new master’s degree in special education program with a dyslexia credential in partnership with Wilson Language Training.

PC said the 34-credit program will offer coursework in special education with an emphasis in dyslexia studies. The program, the college said, will also include a 10-credit sequence leading to being certified as a Wilson dyslexia practitioner.

The training that educators receive in the program will allow them to help dyslexic students and other students who have language-based learning disabilities become independent readers, PC said.

“Not only is the program timely for meeting the state of Rhode Island’s emphasis on understanding and responding to the needs of people with dyslexia, it also comes at a very exciting time for Providence College as the School of Professional Studies is working to expand offerings to meet the growing demands of special educators from state, regional and national contexts,” PC School of Professional Studies Dean Yune Tran said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.