Providence scrap yard fighting $25K environmental fine, $160K in back taxes

By
-
A LAWYER REPRESENTING Rhode Island Recycled Metals says the $25,000 fine issued by the state for environmental violations is arbitrary Management levied on the company Dec. 15 was arbitrary and the scrapyard was denied a request for an extension to address it. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARK S. MURPHY
A LAWYER REPRESENTING Rhode Island Recycled Metals says the $25,000 fine issued by the state for environmental violations is arbitrary Management levied on the company Dec. 15 was arbitrary and the scrapyard was denied a request for an extension to address it. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARK S. MURPHY

PROVIDENCE – A lawyer for an embattled scrapyard on the Providence riverfront is arguing the state is trying to shut down the business with a recent $25,000 environmental fine. The company is also contending the amount the city says it owes in back taxes. Richard Nicholson, an attorney for Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC at

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display