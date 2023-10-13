R.I. banks still see branches as best path to expansion

By
-
VALUED: New bank branches are popping up around the state, including this Bank Rhode Island location on Oaklawn Avenue in ­Cranston.  COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND/­ARTISTIC IMAGES
VALUED: New bank branches are popping up around the state, including this Bank Rhode Island location on Oaklawn Avenue in ­Cranston.  COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND/­ARTISTIC IMAGES
Digital banking may one day make brick-and-mortar banks hard to find, but don’t expect that anytime soon in Rhode Island. The number of bank branches in Rhode Island has dropped in the last five years. And the percentage of households in the state that still use physical bank locations is the fourth lowest in the…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR