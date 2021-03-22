R.I. delays individual tax filing deadline

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to file individual state personal income tax returns in Rhode Island has been postponed until May 17, mirroring a change made by the Internal Revenue Service, the R.I. Division of Taxation announced recently.

The original deadline was April 15.

“We recognize the many challenges that Rhode Islanders have faced, and continue to face, amid the global pandemic,” said Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage. “By aligning our deadline with the federal deadline, we hope to provide a convenience for taxpayers, tax preparers and others as a measure of relief during these trying times.”

The delay is automatic, meaning that filers do not need to fill out any special forms to qualify for the amended deadline.

Massachusetts has also delayed its individual filing deadline until May 17.

