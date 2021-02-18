R.I. Department of Environmental Management seeks farmers to lease state-owned land

PROVIDENCE – The state has issued a request for proposals for farmers to lease parcels of state-owned land. The locations are in Coventry, South Kingstown and Tiverton.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management will issue the leases. The department owns numerous parcels across the state, which are used for agricultural and recreational purposes.

In general, the successful bidder will pay a per-acre fee to the state annually to plant and harvest an annual crop between March 1 and Sept. 25 or Oct. 1, over a five-year term. The land in the offseason reverts back to department control and is used by the public for recreational purposes, including hunting.

Proposals will be accepted until 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

The sites:

For more information, click purchasing.ri.gov/RIVIP/StateAgencyBids/7611830.pdf.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

