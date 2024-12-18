R.I. Food Policy Council receives $18.7M federal grant to address food waste reduction

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND Food Policy Council has received an $18.7 million federal grant to help finance a project that will address food waste reduction, climate resilience and capacity building within the local community. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOOD POLICY COUNCIL
THE RHODE ISLAND Food Policy Council has received an $18.7 million federal grant to help finance a project that will address food waste reduction, climate resilience and capacity building within the local community. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOOD POLICY COUNCIL

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Food Policy Council has received a major eight-figure federal grant to help finance a project that the council says will address food waste reduction, climate resilience and capacity building within the local community. The council announced Wednesday that it has received an $18.7 million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR