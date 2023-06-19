R.I. joins regional energy transmission coalition effort

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has joined the rest of the New England states, plus New York and New Jersey, to get a head start on the federal clean-energy mandates that have yet to be finalized.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healy, on behalf of all eight state energy chiefs, including Acting Commissioner State of R.I. Office of Energy Resources Chris Kearns, submitted a request on June 16 to the U.S. Department of Energy to form a Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission.

The eight states are seeking permission from the Department of Energy to form a planning group that would investigate opportunities for mutually beneficial options for increasing the flow of electricity between three different planning regions in the Northeast and assessing offshore wind infrastructure needs and solutions.

The states would start regional grid planning efforts rather than wait for new federal regulatory mandates.

- Advertisement -

”By convening this group and leveraging DOE’s technical expertise, DOE and states representing New England, New York, and New Jersey can work in partnership to explore opportunities for increased interconnectivity, including for offshore wind, between our regions,” the letter stated.

The three regional transmission organizations, ISO New England Inc., New York ISO Inc. and Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection LLC would also be invited to join the effort, according to the letter.