R.I. organizations among 12 nonprofits selected by New England Council to host summer fellows

PROVIDENCE – The New England Council has selected College Visions and Pawtucket Central Falls Development as part of the 12 nonprofit organizations that will host participants in its 2026 New England Council Fellows program, the organization announced.

Two nonprofits in each state will host a summer fellow under the program, which was established in 2025 to mark the council’s 100th anniversary. The fellowship provides funding to support the hiring of young adults for short-term roles that advance the missions of participating organizations.

The host organizations were chosen by a fellowship advisory committee composed of members of the council’s board of directors. More than 70 organizations applied.

College Visions serves students from low-income backgrounds who would be first-generation college attendees in applying and enrolling in higher education, through advising, college preparation and campus visits. Last year, College Visions established an endowment with the Rhode Island Foundation.

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Pawtucket Central Falls Development creates and manages affordable housing in Pawtucket and Central Falls. In addition to developing homes for purchase and rental, the organization offers classes in buying homes, financial fitness and works with landlords. Pawtucket Central Falls Development was previously chosen to host a fellow in 2025.

The 2026 cohort represents an expansion of the program. In its inaugural year, the council selected six organizations – one per state – and awarded each $5,000 to support a summer fellowship. The upcoming class doubles the number of positions.

Selected nonprofit hosts include Freedom House and Haley House in Massachusetts; Connecticut Foodshare and the iQuilt Partnership in Connecticut; Disability Rights Center–New Hampshire and Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County in New Hampshire; Southern Vermont Arts Center and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants–Vermont in Vermont; and Avesta Housing and the Dempsey Center for Quality Cancer Care in Maine.