R.I. to provide $5M to fund emergency shelter beds as winter approaches

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will provide $5 million to fund 275 emergency shelter beds as the winter approaches, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday.

The funds will be allocated to seven homeless service providers in the state, including Community Care Alliance, Crossroads Rhode Island, Domestic Violence Resource Center, Emmanuel House, Harvest Community Church, Newport County Mental Health and Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc., or WARM.

The state is working with the providers to make the beds available in the coming weeks.

“Our homeless shelter providers have been front-line heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKee said in a statement. “These much needed funds will allow them to provide critical services to Rhode Islanders who are experiencing homelessness. While this money provides important and needed assistance, there is much more work to do, including passing my administration’s RI Rebounds proposal currently before the General Assembly and finalizing a long-term housing plan that meets our state’s housing needs.”

Funding for the $5 million comes from several sources, including planned reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Association, funds from the state’s Housing Resources Commission and Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds from both the Community Development Block and Emergency Solutions grants programs.