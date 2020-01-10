Raimondo names three to energy leadership positions

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Friday named her choices for three top energy positions, including Nicholas S. Ucci for state energy commissioner.

All three appointments are subject to advice and consent of the Senate.

If Ucci is approved, he would succeed Carol J. Grant, who recently announced her retirement. Ucci currently serves as deputy commissioner of the R.I. Office of Energy Resources.

“As we strive to make Rhode Island’s energy system cleaner, more affordable and more reliable, I am thrilled to announce a new energy leadership team that will help carry out our vision for the new decade,” Raimondo said in a statement.

Linda George was named administer of the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, after serving as interim head of DPUC since fall of 2019. George would succeed Sidney McCleary as administrator. George previously served as senior legal council for the Public Utilities Commission.

Ronald Gerwatowski was named chairman of the PUC and would succeed Margaret Curran. The governor previously named Laura S. Olton, who withdrew from consideration following controversy over her residency – the position requires the chair of the PUC to hold a primary residency in Rhode Island and Olton had lived in Wellesley, Mass., at the time of her appointment.

Gerwatowski has served as senior regulatory adviser for DPUC since the beginning of 2018.

“Nick, Linda, and Ron have all proven themselves capable leaders with decades of experience designing and implementing clean energy policy,” added Raimondo. “I look forward to having them on board as we work to build Rhode Island’s clean energy future.”

If approved, all three appointments would start immediately. Raimondo expects to submit their nominations to the Senate on Jan 14.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenhiem@PBN.com.