Oxfam: R.I. 13th best state for workers overall, 12th for working women

"Now more than ever,

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island provides the 13th-best conditions for workers overall and the 12th-best environment for women in the workforce, according to Oxfam's seventh annual Best States to Work Index. The rankings are an improvement from the 2024 report, when Rhode Island ranked 16th overall and 13th for working women. In 2023, Rhode Island placed 14th overall and 15th for working women. In the 2025 report, published on Thursday by the U.K. charitable foundation, Oxfam attributes this leap largely to a "robust [increase] in the state minimum wage," noting an increase of at least one dollar per hour in Rhode Island and other states that rose in the rankings. The Best States to Work Index ranks the 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico based under three policy classifications: wages, worker protections and rights to organize. For working women, the report considers "policies that either directly or disproportionately support women workers, such as equal pay, flexible scheduling and paid leave." Connecticut and Massachusetts ranked ahead of Rhode Island for best states to work overall, placing eighth and ninth, respectively. The neighboring states took the same ranking for working women. This year's results underscore the need for states to advance workforce protections amid the broader U.S. political landscape, Abby Maxman, CEO and president of Oxfam America, said in a statement.it’s crucial that policymakers step up to protect workers and their families," Maxman said. "So far this year, we’ve seen the Trump administration callously slash life-saving programs left and right – from humanitarian and development aid across the world, to Medicaid and food assistance for people here in the U.S. "Comprehensive workers’ rights and robust labor policies are part of a larger social safety net that can benefit everyone," she continued, "and states can and should support their workers in the face of this administration’s attacks on working families and marginalized communities." Washington, D.C.; California; Oregon; New York; and Washington took the top five spots for best states for workers overall, while Tennessee; Georgia; Alabama; Mississippi; and North Carolina rounded out the bottom five. Oregon; New York; California; Washington, D.C.; Illinois; and Washington topped the list for working women. The report did not include states that ranked below 26 for this portion of the study. This year's state rankings remained largely consistent, Oxfam notes in the report, with small shifts from the 2024 index. The report also "consistently shows a strong correlation between states that perform well in the BSWI and key measures of well-being," the publication states, "including lower poverty and food insecurity, reduced infant mortality, higher gross domestic product [GDP] per capita and median household incomes and stronger unionization rates." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.