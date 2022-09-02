Reppe shares his love for fresh pasta

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Alex Reppe still remembers the first time he tried fresh pasta. It was smoked mozzarella and basil ravioli, a quick meal before his shift at a local restaurant that lingered with him long after. “I was really interested in the idea of fresh pasta since then. I would go home and try to replicate it,”…