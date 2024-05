Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Researchers and scientists across the state will receive a $21 million federal grant to strengthen the biomedical workforce pipeline and boost the state’s ability to carry out and expand innovation in the field of biomedical research, members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The award from the National Institutes of Health through the Rhode Island IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence will be dispersed at several Ocean State colleges and universities over the next five years.

The funding will help to boost research capacity, acquire new equipment, expand workforce development training programs and assist in recruiting the next generation of biomedical researchers and scientists.

“Renewing this grant for another five years is great news for Rhode Island and great news for our researchers and scientists, who are advancing medical breakthroughs and developing new treatment options that help prevent and treat diseases like diabetes and rare forms of cancers,” Reed said. “This federal funding will help usher in new, innovative medical research projects while providing the tools needed to train the next generation of biomedical professionals right here in the Ocean State.”

Since 2001, RI-INBRE has supported more than 650 research and training projects involving more than 230 faculty members statewide. The research training programs have helped prepare approximately 2,225 undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral fellows for good-paying jobs at universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical and engineering companies.

The University of Rhode Island partners with Brown University, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Bryant University, Roger Williams University, Salve Regina University and the Community College of Rhode Island in the RI-INBRE program.

Dr. Bongsup Cho, a professor at the URI's College of Pharmacy, serves as the program director of RI-INBRE.