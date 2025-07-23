Rhode Island Energy proposes higher industrial rates, lower for commercial customers

By
-
RHODE ISLAND ENERGY President Greg Cornett speaks on the utility’s proposed winter rates in Providence on Monday. / COURTESY OF RHODE ISLAND ENERGY

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy Industrial customers may start the upcoming winter season with higher bills compared to a year ago, while commercial rate customers could spend less. On July 21, Rhode Island Energy proposed industrial rates of 13.38 cents per kilowatt-hour for October, 12.98 cents per kilowatt-hour for November and 12.6 cents per kilowatt-hour

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display