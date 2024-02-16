Rising rents add to R.I.’s housing crisis

Think Rhode Island’s housing crisis is overstated? When you have the lowest housing production rates and largest year-over-year rental prices in the nation, that’s a crisis by any definition. Yet while spurring housing production has been a much-needed focus for state leaders the last few years, rising rents have gotten limited attention. A recent PBN.com poll found that 96% of more than 1,800 respondents want government to help curb rising apartment rents in the Providence metro area. But how? Rent subsidies only mask the problem but may be needed to avoid pushing more tenants into homelessness. Temporary rent caps are worth considering but carry the risk of curbing property investment. Developers need incentives, not restrictions, to create more desperately needed apartment housing. Incentivizing tenants to work with landlords to protect property values could help ease the burden on both ­parties. State lawmakers must look at all these ideas and others to allow more people to afford to invest and live in the Ocean State.