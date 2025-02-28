SEC filing of the week: N.Y. hedge fund purchases $262K of Hasbro stock

By
-
PROVIDENCE – A hedge fund-managed New York financial planning and wealth management company has purchased a new position of shares of Hasbro Inc.  According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 31, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC of Corning, N.Y., purchased 4,692 shares of Hasbro stock valued at $262,000.

