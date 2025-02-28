SEC filing of the week: N.Y. hedge fund purchases $262K of Hasbro stock

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A hedge fund-managed New York financial planning and wealth management company has purchased a new position of shares of Hasbro Inc. According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 31, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC of Corning, N.Y., purchased 4,692 shares of Hasbro stock valued at $262,000. In

SEC filing of the week: N.Y. hedge fund purchases $262K of Hasbro...

PROVIDENCE – A hedge fund-managed New York financial planning and wealth management company has purchased a new position of shares of Hasbro Inc.

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC of Corning, N.Y., purchased 4,692 shares of Hasbro stock valued at $262,000. In Dec. 2023 , the fund purchased 3.673 shares of Hasbro stock for $347,000.

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC is the hedge fund of Burns Capital Management. The fund's largest holding is 733,000 shares of Corning Inc. valued at $34.8 million

The Vanguard Group Inc. of Pennsylvania is currently Hasbro’s largest shareholder with 16.3 million shares valued on Friday at more than $1 billion.

Shares of Hasbro opened trading Friday at $66.01 per share.