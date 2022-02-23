Sensata’s Tire-Pressure Monitoring Systems in demand as tractor-trailer regulations shift

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Inc., an industrial technology company based in Attleboro, has had its Tire-Pressure Monitoring Systems chosen by multiple commercial tractor-trailer manufacturers to meet new standards and regulations, the company announced.

With in-demand tire pressure and temperature monitoring specially made for commercial vehicles, the system helps to automate tire checks, improve tire life, improve fuel economy and cut down on the number of roadside tire events, according to Sensata.

The system is comprised of wireless sensors, receivers and an electronic control unit that communicates with the vehicle over the Controller Area Network bus, or CAN bus. A proprietary auto-location function allows the automated identification of the sensor’s position on the vehicle, reducing the need for more tools and time to program sensors during tire changes for commercial vehicle operators, Sensata said.

Demand for the TPMS is up, as safety regulations in Europe and China, as well as greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency standards in the U.S., approach their respective deadlines.

“By leveraging our history and experience in passenger car TPMS in the development of this commercial vehicle system, we’ve been able to provide customers with an offering that addresses their needs and is compliant to general safety regulations,” said Rob Eijsink, marketing director for Sensata’s Heavy Vehicle and Off Road business, in a statement.

Additional functions include tire-fill assist and low-latency tire burst detection, which enables suspension-setting adjustments that stabilize the vehicle during tire blowouts. Sensata can customize the system to integrate signals from other wireless sensors. Options are also available to enable a secure, high-speed wireless truck-to-trailer link.

Sensata has more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.