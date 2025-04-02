‘Spindrift’ estate in Narragansett sold for $7.25M

NARRAGANSETT – A 7,650-square-foot coastline estate known as “Spindrift” became the town’s highest home sale since 2021.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that the estate located at 41 Bass Rock Road was sold for $7.25 million. The estate was acquired by Victor Gonzalez Herrera from Walter T. and Gail J. McCormick, according to town officials.
The sale of Spindriff was the highest in town since the 8,525-square-foot home at 518 Ocean Road was sold for $12 million
in May 2021. That home was also among the 10 highest sales in the state
that year.
Along with having oceanside views, the five-and-a-half-bathroom, four-bedroom estate – first built in 2002 – also features a game room and an elevator. The McCormicks purchased the home in 2003 for $4.5 million, a year after the home was sold for $1.3 million, according to town property records.
Mott & Chace represented the sellers, while Carty Realty represented the buyers.
