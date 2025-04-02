‘Spindrift’ estate in Narragansett sold for $7.25M

NARRAGANSETT – A 7,650-square-foot coastline estate known as “Spindrift” became the town’s highest home sale since 2021. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that the estate located at 41 Bass Rock Road was sold for $7.25 million. The estate was acquired by Victor Gonzalez Herrera from Walter T. and Gail J. McCormick, according