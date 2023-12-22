Spreading DEI should be team effort

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Bringing significant change to the workplace is always challenging, especially when it involves employee attitudes and thinking. So, despite the many gains companies report in implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, those most responsible can feel isolated and overwhelmed by the challenges, according to panelists who spoke at a PBN summit on Dec. 7. An…