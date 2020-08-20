Stella Maris Inn sells for $1.75M in The Point neighborhood of Newport

NEWPORT – The Stella Maris Inn, in The Point neighborhood, has sold for $1.75 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting LTD represented the buyer.

The building, at 91 Washington St., originally was named “Blue Rocks” and was built in 1861 of Connecticut stone. Built as a family home, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It most recently has been used as an inn, with 12 en-suite bedrooms. The new owners plan to convert it back to a single-family residence.

The structure covers about 10,000 square feet and has views of Newport Harbor, Goat Island and Narragansett Bay. The property covers almost 1 acre.

Newport property assessment records listed the former owners as Dorothy and Edwin Madden. The sale deed had not yet been recorded.

