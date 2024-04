Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – The Federal tax deadline has been extended for residents in three Rhode Island residents affected by last winter’s storms. The Internal Revenue Service announced on April l4 that taxpayers in Providence, Kent and Washington counties affected by the storms last December and January now have until July 15 to file their federal individual

The Internal Revenue Service announced on April l4 that taxpayers in Providence, Kent and Washington counties affected by the storms last December and January now have until July 15 to file their federal individual business tax returns.

The Jan. 10 storm brought between 3 to 5 inches of rainfall and widespread power outages, while the December nor’easter brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline, according to the National Weather Service. More than 60,000 Rhode Island customers lost power, according to Rhode Island Energy.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration on March 21 issued disaster declaration, allowing individuals, local governments, businesses and eligible nonprofits in Kent, Providence and Washington counties affected by those severe storms to be eligible for disaster-relief assistance to supplement recovery efforts.

The July 15 deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15.

The new deadline also applies to affected businesses:

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15.

The tax relief also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on Jan. 16 April 15 and June 17. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Jan. 9 and before Jan. 24 will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Jan. 24.

In Massachusetts, both the federal and state tax has been pushed to Tuesday as the commonwealth observes Patriot’s Day Monday.