TechACCESS of Rhode Island receives $75K from Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation paralysis resource center

CRANSTON – Private nonprofit HMEA, which supports nearly 4,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families, announced that its TechACCESS of Rhode Island program has received a $75,000 grant.
The money is part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2020 High Impact Innovative Assistive Technology grants. It will be used for home-based technology, training and support for those with paralysis or mobility issues to help them better communicate and maintain independence, according to a news release.
The grant will provide services to at least 75 Rhode Island residents with spinal cord injuries, prioritizing low-income individuals and those who are newly injured. As part of the grant, TechACCESS will also provide ongoing technology support groups. In this way, participants can connect with one another to share experiences, insights and ideas.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated feelings of isolation and dependence among the individuals we support,” said Kelly Charlebois, executive director of TechACCESS. “This grant will help us address not only the challenges faced by individuals with paralysis in our state but also the systems and resources supporting them.”
Founded in 1991, the TechACCESS mission is to promote and support people with disabilities through technology.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
