‘The Conjuring’ house listed on the market just in time for Halloween

BURRILLVILLE – Just in time for the Halloween season, the Burrillville home that inspired the horror film “The Conjuring” was put on the real estate market, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which is trying to sell the property.

First constructed in 1826, the 3,109-square-foot home at 1677 Round Top Road is listed for $1.2 million, featuring three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and four fireplaces. The home is located on 8.5 acres of land.

It might be a tough sell, though, Mott & Chace said. The house is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of its historic owner, a supposed witch accused of killing children in the 1800s, the real estate company said.

“To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” Mott & Chace said in its announcement about the listing. “The chilling stories, incidents and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions, including books, movies and television shows.”

The fully functioning, recently renovated farmhouse is being rented overnight to paranormal researchers and so-called ghost hunters, the real estate company said.

“Representing and marketing this type of property takes a professional with experience and expertise,” said Ben Kean, a real estate associate for The Blackstone Team at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

