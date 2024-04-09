Third lane on eastbound side of Washington Bridge expected to open Wednesday

By
-
A MUCH-NEEDED third lane on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge is expected to open ahead of Wednesday’s morning commute. /PBN FILE PHOTO/ WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – A much-needed third lane on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge is expected to open ahead of Wednesday’s morning commute. The R.I. Department of Transportation will restripe the highway Tuesday night to have the third lane open by Wednesday morning, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported. Trucks will be limited to the right lane

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display