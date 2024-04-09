Third lane on eastbound side of Washington Bridge expected to open Wednesday

PROVIDENCE – A much-needed third lane on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge is expected to open ahead of Wednesday’s morning commute. The R.I. Department of Transportation will restripe the highway Tuesday night to have the third lane open by Wednesday morning, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported. Trucks will be limited to the right lane and the speed limit for all vehicles will be 40 mph, according to the report. RIDOT plans to add a third lane to the westbound side of the bridge by April 22, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12. A new median barrier will be added later this week to separate both sides of the highway. Also, RIDOT moved the crossover point on Interstate 195 West closer to the bridge Tuesday. However, according to WJAR, that move backed up traffic to the Massachusetts line as early as 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. State officials back in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge, part of I-195 that crosses the Seekonk River and connects the state’s East Bay with the city. The partial closure has since impacted local businesses and the westbound bridge, which state officials have said will need to be replaced. The preliminary cost estimate by Colorado-based McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen, a structural engineering firm that specializes in design and construction engineering for bridge projects, currently ranges between $250 million and $300 million, according to the MBJ analysis. Demolition is scheduled to begin in July, with the project planned to be completed by September 2026. Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced on April 4 plans to remove the two-way bike path along South Water St. and relocate the infrastructure to the raised sidewalk immediately adjacent to the existing bike path, restoring lanes of travel to two lanes. Smiley said the failure of the bridge continues to have “an increasingly negative impact on our neighbors, businesses, infrastructure and our local quality of life” and that these changes “will bring much needed relief to our neighbors and business owners that have been negatively impacted by the congestion and traffic volume in our neighborhoods.” City officials will conduct community meetings throughout summer 2024 and release final design and removal plans that will be presented to the Green and Complete Streets Advisory council for review.