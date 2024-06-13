Tudor-style home Walhalla in Shelter Harbor sells for $2.75M

WESTERLY – A Tudor-style home known as Walhalla, which was constructed in 1917 near Quonnie Pond, recently sold for $2.75 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers.

The 84 Wagner Road home contains six bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The 3,622-square-foot home comes with 0.92 acres of land, a 600-square-foot heated saltwater pool, a 430-square-foot patio and a 375-square-foot screened porch, according to town property records.

Mott & Chace said the property comes with an extensive history. It was once owned by Glenn W. Ferguson, an American diplomat who served as the United States ambassador to Kenya from 1966 to 1969, later serving as the president of the University of Connecticut from 1973 to 1978.

The sale included another buildable lot at 95 Rossini Road, comprising 0.59 acres of land.

The recent transaction marks the highest sale in the Westerly neighborhood of Shelter Harbor for 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing data kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home, located close to several beaches, features high ceilings and a stone hearth fireplace, which overlooks the property’s manicured gardens. The historic home retains its original doors, glass doorknobs and a cast iron soaking tub, Mott & Chace said.

The home was most recently valued by Westerly property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.47 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers were represented by Stephen Murphy, sales associate for Mott & Chace, while the sellers were represented by Roberta Huntington, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Peter Hark and Margaret Hark, of Simsbury, Conn., to Martha Hess, of Bloomfield, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.