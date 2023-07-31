VA Providence Healthcare awarded for helping nurses feel empowered

PROVIDENCE – The VA Providence Healthcare System has been awarded the “Pathway to Excellence” designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the third consecutive time, a credential that highlights a commitment to creating a work environment in which nurses feel empowered and valued, VA Providence said.

“We are exceptionally proud of the work done every day for our veterans by our nursing staff,” said Lawrence Connell, VA Providence director. “It’s one of the reasons nursing professionals should consider a career at VA Providence.”

The agency said the designation shows that VA Providence’s nurses are an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice.

Nurses at health care facilities with the Pathway credential are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety and better patient outcomes, the American Nurses Credentialing Center said.

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit the ANCC website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.