Vacant lot in Barrington sells for $1.37M in record land sale for town

BARRINGTON – A vacant 1.2-acre lot recently sold for $1.37 million, in one of the biggest land sales on record in the town, according to the real estate firm representing the buyer.

The sale of 56 Elm Lane was the highest-priced land sale in Barrington since 2021, and is the third-most-expensive land sale in town history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Midge Berkery, who represented the buyer for Mott & Chace, called 56 Elm Lane a “rare property” in Nayatt Point. The vacant land is located about 200 yards away from the Nayatt Point Lighthouse, built in 1828 as a beacon for vessels traversing the narrow channel at the head of the Providence River, between Conimicut Point and Nayatt Point.

“This is a singular location with incredible views,” Berkery said.

- Advertisement -

The sellers in the land sale were represented by Emilio DiSpirito of Engel & Volkers.

The waterfront property is in a residential zone, surrounded by single-family homes.

Town assessors most recently valued the property in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.35 million, according to the Barrington online property tax evaluation database.

The vacant waterfront property was purchased by Clifton Mathews and Brian Lurie, of North Carolina, according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale.

The vacant lot was sold by David Goulden, of Connecticut, according to the deed, six years after the Booking Holdings Inc. executive first bought the property for $1.6 million.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.