Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
‘We don’t look at AI as a terrifying thing’
How will artificial intelligence impact professional engineers? Will it improve their lives or put them out of work? Any major AI chatbot can provide answers to those questions, spitting out a list of bland bullet points. But the answers reflect a lack of detail and an ignorance of how engineering currently operates in the real…