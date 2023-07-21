‘We don’t look at AI as a terrifying thing’

By
-
NO WORRIES: Dorothy Davison, executive director of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Rhode Island, says artificial intelligence will allow engineers to be more efficient, not replace them entirely.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
NO WORRIES: Dorothy Davison, executive director of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Rhode Island, says artificial intelligence will allow engineers to be more efficient, not replace them entirely.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
How will artificial intelligence impact professional engineers? Will it improve their lives or put them out of work? Any major AI chatbot can provide answers to those questions, spitting out a list of bland bullet points. But the answers reflect a lack of detail and an ignorance of how engineering currently operates in the real…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display